Sony has already announced the first game free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of May 2023: it is about humanitythe original puzzle game from Enhance Games, which will be available starting May 16 on PS5 and PS4.

So there is one exit date official for Humanity, which we tested last month and which promises to offer a truly original experience, playable either normally or wearing a virtual reality headset Playstation VR2.

Also interesting is the trailer that Sony made to announce the release date of Humanity: a video inspired by classic Japanese TV commercials, as can also be seen from the VHS effect applied to the sequences and the absurdity of the situations represented.

As mentioned, Humanity is not the first game to debut in the PlayStation Plus catalog from day one: it just happened to Meet Your Maker (review), in this case for all subscribers, and maybe it will happen again in the future, in order to give greater interest in the Sony service.