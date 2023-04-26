Sony has officially announced the PS5 and PS4 games that all users subscribed to PlayStation Plus will be able to download at no additional cost in the month of May 2023. These are:

GRID Legends (PS5 and PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS5 and PS4)

Descenders (PS5 and PS4)

Once again revealed by a leak, the new PlayStation Plus games can be added to the library starting Tuesday 2 May, and then downloads immediately or whenever you want, provided you still have an active subscription.

GRID Legends is the latest episode of the famous racing series, developed in this case by Codemasters and characterized by a traditional but solid experience both in terms of content and in terms of gameplay, thanks to a predominantly arcade, pleasant and fun driving model.

As we wrote in our GRID Legends review, the pack also boasts a valuable multiplayer structure and sizzling AI, but the narrative single player mode it fell short of expectations.

Of a completely different kind, Chivalry 2 catapults us (literally) into furious and frenetic medieval battlesin command of troops who defend a fortress or who have the task of conquering it, in the context of multiplayer-based first-person battles in which up to sixty-four players can participate.

In the review of Chivalry 2 we talked about how the formula developed by Torn Banner Studios is immediately spectacular and exciting, also thanks to a combat system surprisingly deep.

Finally, Descenders is an extreme sportsman who will see us get on the saddle of a bike and launch ourselves into fast and exciting downhills, in an attempt to successfully complete the course by playing alone or in multiplayer. More details in the Descenders review.