A new has emerged these days free bonuses for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential (and consequently also for those who have subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers): this is a very interesting addition to Omega Strikerswhich unlocks all characters on the roster.

The Odyssey Interactive game is free-to-play, so access to the title is still free, but with this you have the possibility to use only some of the characters, with the others to be unlocked. Through the bonus granted to PlayStation Plus subscribers, however, it is possible to use theentire roster of characters immediately for free.

Omega Strikers is a kind of arcade sports game with a Fantasy-futuristic setting, which combines something similar to soccer with a sort of all-out battle between various fighters with different skills.

So it’s all about fighting in various ways, using weapons, knocking opponents out of the arena and scoring goals in a fast-paced 3 vs 3 free game. “Team up with friends and choose exciting strikers to throw slime, throw tofu and accelerate towards the victory,” reads the description.

The title also has an anime-style characterization that gives it a certain interesting identity. We also remind you that the PlayStation Plus games of May 2023 have been available since last week.