In this case, the announcement had already been made directly from Sony, but respecting the classic modus operandi, the official confirmation of the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium, which will be downloadable during the month of March 2023.

March 2023 Plus Games List

PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available for free from Tuesday 7 March 2023until Monday 3 April 2023, when they will give way to the free games of April 2023. Until 6 March it will therefore be possible to download the free games of February 2023.

For this month, the games had already been unveiled during last week’s State of Play, but Sony still made the usual announcement today:

Battlefield 2042 the new chapter of the famous series of shooters with a war setting by EA and DICE, in this case belonging to the futuristic vein of the series. Although it encountered various problems at launch, the game continues to be supported extensively by the developers and still represents a remarkable multiplayer experience, thanks also to the extension of this mode in terms of the amount of players present in the game at the same time. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Battlefield 2042.

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler-style action RPG focused on cooperative multiplayer but also playable in single, which transports the world of the famous Mojang game into a completely new context, but stylistically close to the original.

PlayStation Plus, the games of march 2023

It is, however, the strange case of a first-party game from Xbox Game Studios offered within PlayStation Plus, as also happened to opposite parties with MLB The Show. Minecraft Dungeons has gotten numerous expansions over time and continues to get richer regularly, to get to know it better you can read our Minecraft Dungeons review.

Code Veinfinally, is an action RPG by Bandai Namco that has some elements in common with souls-like, in particular as regards the combat system and the level of challenge proposed by the bosses, which stages a post-apocalyptic world in whose vampire-like (but decidedly more monstrous) creatures have now invaded the surface of the planet, and are forcing the survivors to organize themselves to fight. Again, you can find more information in the Code Vein review.