Subscribers interested in this RPG that is already winning some awards and nominations for the best of the year are in luck. Well, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will give you the opportunity to play up to two hours of the title. Although considering how huge it is, this would be like touching only the foot of the mountain that Larian Studios delivered.

Another unexpected title was also added to the PS Plus Deluxe testing. It is nothing more and nothing less than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This game is already considered one of the worst of the year and curiously it only lets you try one hour of the entire experience. Maybe just so you can see what a mess it turned out to be.

So if you’re feeling a little curious about the best and worst of this year, you can do so with PlayStation Plus Deluxe. And who knows, you may even be encouraged to buy both titles after trying them.

How does the PlayStation Plus Deluxe game trial work?

This PlayStation Plus subscription level is the highest currently. From time to time it adds some game demos so you can give them a try before buying them. Usually they are exclusive to the console, but others can also enter as we already saw with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Source: PlayStation.

The method is always the same. You find the game in their catalog and start playing. Each one has their own different playing times, but it’s almost always long enough to let you get an idea of ​​what they’re about. Have you tried any?

