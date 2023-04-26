Once again, after a row of several early revelations that has lasted for a year and a half, Dealabs user “billbil-kun” would have revealed in advance what the free games available in may with the subscription PlayStation Plus.

According to what was declared by the user (and therefore we emphasize that it is a leak and Not Of official information), these games will be GRID Legends in its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions, Chivalry 2also in both versions, as well as the last of the titles, Descenders. The games are expected to be available to players starting May 2.

If that rumor were to correspond to the truth, we will face ben 2 sports titles this month, with the addition of an online multiplayer title. A somewhat unusual choicewhich however would see very recent and quality titles made available to players.

Very early will also be announced also the titles that will enrich the catalog of Classic titles of PlayStation Plus.

If you haven’t redeemed this month’s games yet (Meet Your Maker, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron), you’ll have time to do so until the switch takes place on May 2, so we recommend you do so as soon as possible. not to lose them!