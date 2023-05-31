Sony today officially announced the PS5 and PS4 games for free Of June 2023 for all subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, including those subscribed to Extra and Premium. Here is the complete list.

NBA 2K23 – PS5 and PS4

Jurassic World Evolution – PS5 and PS4

Trek to Yomi – PS5 and PS4

The new free PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available to download from the first Tuesday of next month, so from 6 June 2023. This also means that you still have a few days to claim the May 2023 ones, which include GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders.

NBA 2K23 is the latest iteration of the basketball sports series from 2K and Visual Concepts. Players will be able to compete as their favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars, take on The W Career Mode, or create a new basketball up-and-comer in MyCarrer, just to name a few of the available modes. Of course, there is also the possibility of playing with and against friends and other players thanks to the multiplayer. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of NBA 2K23.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a management simulator made by Frontier. It features an original story set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which we will find some characters from the film, such as Dr. Ian Malcom and Claire Dearing. As explained in our review, the goal will be to build a theme park with dinosaurs, by constructing customizable buildings, hiring scientists and designing it to meet both the needs of the dinosaurs and the visitors

In the end, Trek to Yomi is a single-player scrolling action inspired by samurai movies, featuring a black and white visual style. Set in Japan during the Edo period, we will play as the young samurai Hiroki, who comes back to life to save his village from evil forces. If you want to know more here is our review.

