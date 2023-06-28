As expected, Sony has officially announced the free games for PS5 and PS4 for subscribers to PlayStation Plusvalid for the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers, which will be available for download at no additional cost July 2023.

The list had already emerged from a leak dating back to a few hours ago, but now it has officialized. Let’s see it:

There Availability Date of new free games for PS5 and PS4 is July 4, 2023, which is the first Tuesday of the month. This means that that is also the expiration date of the June games, which you must redeem as soon as possible if you want to keep them. June 2023 Plus Games are: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Trek to Yomi.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in action

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in 2020, a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops, it is set in the middle of the Cold War, in the early 80s. It offers a rich single player campaign set in locations such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, the Soviet KGB headquarters and more, as well as a huge set of online modes. If you want more details, read our review of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.





Alan Wake Remastered is an experience to do

Alan Wake Remastered is the remastered version of the horror classic developed by Remedy, which is also working on the official sequel, arriving in the autumn. In the game you play the written Alan Wake who finds himself involved in an intense and dramatic horror story, as well as with unusual philosophical implications. Considered one of the classics of the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, it has returned in recent years in a graphically updated version and with some revisions to the game system. To find out more, read our review of Alan Wake Remastered.





In Endling Extinction is Forever there are also moments of relaxation

Endling Extinction is Forever puts players in the role of the last mother fox left on earth, who must fight for her and her cubs to survive, facing the brutality of the human being in a heartwarming adventure full of interesting insights. To find out more, read our review of Endling Extinction is Forever.

What do you think of the new free PlayStation Plus games for PS5 and PS4 arriving in July 2023? Are you satisfied or were you hoping for something different? Let us know in the comments below.