PlayStation Plus will see the arrival at January 2024 of three new ones PS5 and PS4 games, just officially announced by Sony. Downloadable at no additional cost starting from January 2nd, these are: A Plague Tale: Requiem

Evil West

Nobody Saves the World In short, the usual leaker billbil-kun has once again got one of the January 2024 games on PS Plus right, despite not wanting to reveal the complete list, which as you can see is quite interesting and can count on very different experiences.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Some of the characters in A Plague Tale: Requiem Final chapter of the saga developed by Asobo Studio, A Plague Tale: Requiem tells how Amicia and Hugo continued their journey after escaping the forces of the Holy Inquisition, this time heading towards a mysterious island that seems somehow linked to the Plague that afflicts the little boy. As we wrote in the review of A Plague Tale: Requiem, we are faced with an epic adventure, splendid from an artistic point of view, characterized by a more multifaceted stealth gameplay and wider scenarios, as well as by a plot never so engaging and dramatic.

Evil West Hellish gunfights in Evil West The latest effort by Flying Wild Hog, the team behind the Shadow Warrior series, Evil West puts us in command of a monster hunter, Jesse Rentier, engaged in the difficult mission of preventing the forces of evil from conquering the world. As? Facing vampires and other gruesome creatures with his vast and devastating arsenal. If you have read our review of Evil West, you will know that the result was halfway achieved: the combat system and the design of the enemies are excellent, with some truly spectacular clashes, but the level design and the technical sector betray a somewhat ' dated.

Nobody Saves the World Nobody Saves the World and its crowded dungeons The guys at Drinkbox Studios wanted to create something different than their little gem, Guacamelee!, and so here is Nobody Saves the World: a rather original dungeon-based action RPG, in which we control a character who can transform in many different ways and acquire abilities peculiar abilities from time to time. With its comic style, a very rich structure and a truly captivating progression system, the game will win over those looking for a different experience than usual: we talked about this and more in the review of Nobody Saves the World.



