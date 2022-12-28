Sony today officially announced the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium which will be available for download during the month of January 2023. Here’s the list:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – PS5 and PS4

Fallout 76 – PS4

Axiom Verge 2 – PS5 and PS4

New free PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available from Tuesday 3 January 2023. This also means that you still have a few days to claim the free December 2022 titles, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout.

To recap, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the excellent third-person action game centered on the Star Wars universe, which tells the story of Cal Kestis, the last Jedi who survived the total elimination Order 66. Forced to live undercover, he will rediscover the path of the Force and will begin to use the lightsaber to fight the Empire after a dramatic event, giving new hope to the rebellion. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has recently been announced, so this can be an excellent opportunity to walk through the first chapter while waiting for the new game, of which you can also read our review.

Fallout 76 is the MMORPG by Bethesda and Zenimax based on the famous post-apocalyptic series. After a somewhat rocky start, the game has recovered thanks to the long and extensive support shown by the developers, reaching 13.5 million players recently, demonstrating the excellent state of the online population, so this can be a excellent opportunity to launch into this world.

Fallout 76: The Pitt, a screenshot from the recent maxi-expansion

The game continues to expand and enrich itself, therefore the offer remains very much alive and current, in this regard you can read the review of the Expeditions expansion: The Pitt.

Axiom Verge 2 it is instead an indie game by Thomas Happ, a science fiction metroidvania and characterized by a rather old school 2D look. After the great success achieved by the first chapter, this second takes up the general structure and expands it further, introducing some new interesting ideas and enriching the gameplay making it deeper and more interesting. You can also know this better by reading our review of Axiom Verge 2.