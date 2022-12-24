The user of Dealabs billbil-kunwhich has been teasing PlayStation Plus line-ups nearly every month for over a year now, recently revealed what could be new titles arriving on the service in January 2021.

Video games made free through January’s PlayStation Plus Essential membership will reportedly be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4), Fallout 76 (PlayStation 4) e Axiom Verge 2 (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4). The securities in question, should the veracity of this indiscretion be confirmed, will be available from January 3 to February 7.

While awaiting official confirmation in this regard, we remind you that the video games available with the PlayStation Plus Essential for the month of December 2022 are Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4), Biomutant (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4) e Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4).

In the meantime, we remind you that PlayStation on its digital Store has kicked off its January, with discounts of up to 75% on video games and DLC. Discounted products number over 3,000 and include high-profile titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fifa 23, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Gotham Knights. Certainly the best period of the year to access the most successful titles of the year at the most advantageous prices.