In the US, PlayStation Plus is the most popular videogame subscription, at least according to a survey done by Statista last May. The ranking sees Amazon’s Luna in second place and the Xbox Game Pass in third.

The subscribers to the Sony service are 47.4 million, and as we all know last month it has transformed, incorporating the PlayStation Now and giving life to three different levels of subscription. Of course, the sample used by Statista is not the most representative: in fact it asked the question “What service have you spent money on in the last year?” only 1099 users with active subscriptions, and the following graph shows the result.

It is strange to see the Xbox service in third place. However, it should be borne in mind that Amazon Prime in the US also contains the streaming service of Luna, from here it is easy to calculate how it can surpass Microsoft in this field.