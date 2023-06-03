













PlayStation Plus is cheap and this is the best time to renew

That’s right, there are savings on subscriptions to playstation plus and this is what you should know:

All 12-month plans will be offered at a 25% discount for both current and new PS Plus members. This includes the Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe plans.

Current PS Plus Essential and Extra members can also receive a 25% discount on a 1-month, 3-month or 12-month subscription when upgrading to a higher tier plan. Now is a good time to try PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe!

This is a good opportunity to get into this service because every month you will have free games in the simplest plan, which is the Essential. And if you want to jump to Extra or Deluxe, then you can also win. It’s a matter of looking for him.

Apart from PlayStation Plus, what other offers are there at Days of Play?

According to the information revealed by the Sony team, the days of play They come with game deals that are sure to appeal to you, especially if you already pay for PlayStation Plus.

What games can you find at a good price?

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us

MLB The Show 2023

On the other hand, getting your PS Plus subscription before June 5 will not only give you access to the May games, but also to the June titles which are the following:

NBA 2K23 – PS4, PS5

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – PS4, PS5

Trek to Yomi – PS4, PS5

