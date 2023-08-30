Sony has announced a price increase for the annual plan of all bands of the subscription PlayStation Plus. Let’s see what the new prices are:

Playstation Plus Essential 12-month subscription (previously €59.99 per year)

$79.99 | 71.99 Euros | £59.99 | 6,800 yen

PlayStation Plus Extras 12-month subscription (previously €99.99 per year)

$134.99 | 125.99 Euros | £99.99 | 11,700 yen

Playstation Plus Premium 12-month subscription (previously €119.99 per year)

$159.99 | 151.99 Euros | £119.99 | 13,900 yen