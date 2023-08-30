During the canonical reveal of the games of the month of PlayStation Plusin this case those of September, Sony has announced a price increase for subscriptions 12 months Of PlayStation Plus from September 6th. This rate adjustment is for all benefit plans and is intended to allow Sony to continue to offer high-quality games and extra benefits for the PlayStation Plus service.

The new prices for three versions of the Playstation Plus are as follows:

Playstation Plus Essential : €71.99

: €71.99 PlayStation Plus Extras : €125.99

: €125.99 Playstation Plus Premium: €151.99

We remind you that we are talking about the subscription of 12 months: the digits of the others will remain the same (for now).

For current 12-month subscribers, the price increase will not take effect until your renewal date on or after November 6th. However, any changes you make to your subscription on or after September 6, such as upgrading to a more advanced plan or downgrading to a less expensive one, will be made with the new pricing.

The reason that Sony has given for this price increase is related to wanting to continue to bring valuable content and high-end. Regardless, moreover, choosing an annual subscription will still save you money – despite the increase in prices – compared to paying a quarterly or monthly subscription.