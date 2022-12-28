Today Sony officially unveiled the PS5 and PS4 games for free which will be available to all subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extras and Premiums next month. Ahead of their debut, PlayStation Game Size has rounded up the download size of January 2023 free titles.

Here’s how much space you’ll need to free up on your console’s hard drive or SSD:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

PS4: 45.444GB

PS5: 47.274GB

Axiom Verge 2

PS4: about 300MB

PS5: about 250MB

Fallout 76

We remind you that the next free PlayStation Plus games will be available to subscribers starting from Tuesday 3 January 2023. This also means that you still have a few days to claim the free PS Plus games for December 2022.