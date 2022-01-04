Let’s see the trailer free games PlayStation Plus from January 2022, just released by Sony to celebrate its availability. In this way you will have the complete picture of the month. The free PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 are:

To recap: Dirt 5 is a racing game from Codemasters and one of the launch titles of the current console generation. It is the classic sim-falls, that is oscillating between the simulation and the arcade, which however offers a lot of contents and which will surely satisfy fans of the genre. Persona 5 Strikers starts with Persona 5 but turns everything into a musou. The themes remain the same, the scenery too, but there’s a lot more action. Finally, Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative first-person shooter in which you guide space dwarves in search of precious materials for the cosmos.