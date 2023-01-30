The list of games that can be added to your collection for free via PlayStation Plus it changes monthly, and every month holders of the Play Station family wait to know what they will be available titles: for February it seems that things are like this…

Billbil-kun is a very reliable leaker regarding the monthly line-up of titles that become available for free every month and, in his recent tweetsannounced which games have been selected for February 2023.

The latter, as reported by the leaker, will be available from 7 February to 6 March and I’m: Olli Olli World, Evil Dead: the Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC.

The first title, released just a year ago, is a fun skateboarding game featuring addictive gameplay and a colorful and welcoming game world. Also received excellent responses from the specialized press and was generally popular with the public.

Evil Dead: the Game is a survival horror experience with an interesting multiplayer component. Based on the well-known film series, it received ratings between fair and fair in the film press.

Mafia certainly needs no introduction: the historic 2K title receives in this version a series of rich additions among the collectibles, which allow an even more engaging adventure. The title has received conflicting opinions between critics and the public due to some choices regarding the plot.

Destiny 2 DLC it is instead an addition to Bungie’s first-person adventure, appreciated by both critics and fans for keeping the attention on the title alive after 4 other expansions.