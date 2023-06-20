Sony has announced what are the games and series more play by subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra, providing the top 3 of both categories. If we want, the only surprise is the presence of Stray among the most played titles, while it is not surprising to see God of War, Resident Evil and The Last of Us among the most popular series.

Let’s see both rankings:

THE three most played games by PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers



Stray

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ghost of Tsushima

The three most played series by PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers

God of War

Resident Evil The Last of Us

The PlayStation Plus subscription service is gaining momentum among PlayStation gamers, who certainly appreciate the rich availability of titles. For example, more than twenty will be added this month alone. In short, by subscribing there is really a lot to play, with titles for all tastes.