Through the PlayStation Wrap-Up page, which summarizes player statistics over the last 12 months, Sony has revealed what the most popular games from PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium in 2022.

FIFA 22 stands out among the monthly free games, which is not too surprising. On the other hand, the second and third place were unexpected, conquered respectively by UFC 4 and Dirt 5, for a podium entirely dedicated to sports.

Stray, on the other hand, was the most played game in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ghost of Tsushima. Finally, as regards the classics included with the Premium subscription, at the top we find Mafia: Definitive Edition, followed by God of War 3 Remastered and the timeless Toy Story 2: Woody and Buzz to the Rescue.

PlayStation Plus

Below are the Top 5 most popular PlayStation Plus games in 2022.

Most Played Monthly Free Games

FIFA 22 (included in May) UFC 4 (included in February) Dirt 5 (included in January) Team Sonic Racing (included in March) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (included in August)

The most played in the PS Plus Extra catalogue

Stray Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ghost of Tsushima Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2

Most played in the PS Plus Premium catalogue

Mafia: Definitive Edition God of War 3 Remastered Toy Story 2: Woody and Buzz to the Rescue LEGO Harry Potter collection Tekken 2

Staying on the subject, we remind you that the free PlayStation Plus games of December 2022 are available for all subscribers with PS5 and PS4.