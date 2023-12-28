Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus games for January 2024 will be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World. As reported by the PlayStation.Blog, all three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members starting Tuesday 2 January and can be downloaded at no additional cost until Monday 5 February. In addition to these games, PlayStation Plus members will also receive an exclusive PlayStation Plus bundle called “Warframe: Syrinx Collection”. This collection includes several accessories and upgrades for Warframe gameplay, including Syrinx chest, shoulder and leg plates, Baza rifle, Cassowar combat staff, Storm paint palette, essential basic and critical damage mod bundle, two Orokin catalysts, 170 Platinum, a 7-day affinity booster, and a 7-day credit booster.

As for games, A Plague Tale: Requiem, available for PS5 owners, is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. The story follows Amicia and Hugo on their journey south after running away from home. However, the situation becomes complicated with the return of Hugo's powers and the arrival of a devastating horde of rats. Evil West, available for both PS4 and PS5, immerses the player in the role of one of the last agents of a secret vampire hunting institute, humanity's last defense against an ancient terror. This game can be played in both solo and co-op modes, offering an action-packed campaign and a gripping storyline. Nobody Saves the World, the latest title from Guacamelee! developer Drinkbox Studios, available for PS4 and PS5, puts players in the shoes of “Nobody”, a character who must, as the title suggests, save the world from a ancient calamity, transforming into a snail, a ghost, a dragon and more. Finally, PlayStation Plus members have until December 5 to download December 2023 games, including LEGO 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable.