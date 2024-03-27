













PlayStation Plus gives magical shooters and Minecraft Legends to its subscribers in April | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









PlayStation Plus has just revealed the trio of games that it will give to its users during the month of April. This time the lineup is made up of very varied experiences ranging from a magical shooter to the long-awaited minecraft legends and one more.

Perhaps this month's heaviest hit on PlayStation Plus is Immortals of Aveum. This is a new IP from EA where we take control of a wizard in the middle of a war. Its appeal is that it is a first-person shooter, but instead of firearms we use different spells. Although it had a somewhat good reception, it was somewhat forgotten shortly after leaving.

Then we have minecraft legendsa spin-off of the successful sandbox created by Mojang. Here the gameplay focuses on gathering resources to build bases capable of resisting enemy attacks.. In addition, we can hire troops and allies to make the defense of our operations centers more effective. As if that were not enough, you can enjoy it alone or with friends, either locally or online.

We recommend you: PlayStation launches a digital figure of Jim Ryan so you don't miss him

PlayStation Plus finally closes its April offer with the curious Skull: The Hero Slayer. This is a 2D action platformer with roguelite elements where players will be able to unlock different powers each game. Although it is not a well-known title, it left good impressions on those who gave it a chance.

Until when will these PlayStation Plus games be available?

This trio of PlayStation Plus games will be available to users from April 2 to May 6. All you have to do is have an active subscription to the service, go to the PS Plus tab and claim them. You have the possibility of adding them to your library, to download them whenever you want, or download them at that moment.

Source: Ascendant Studios

It should be noted that not all titles are available on all Sony consoles. Immortals of Aveum can only be played on PS5, minecraft legends is available for PS5 and PS4, and finally Skull: The Hero Slayer It is a PS4 game, but it can be enjoyed on PS5 thanks to its backward compatibility. Which one will they download?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)