Sony has added in one fell swoop approximately 10 new games to try for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premiumwithin the Trial program that is part of the benefits of the highest tier of the subscription service, but users don’t seem to be satisfied.

The protest, which has emerged on social media and in particular on the subReddit dedicated to PlayStation Plus, is based above all on the fact that, in most cases, it is a question of games of rather small size or quite unknown, some of which were already previously present in the Essential or Extra catalogue.

In this case, these are some of the games in question:

These are not very well-known titles, although this does not affect their quality, which in some cases is even high.