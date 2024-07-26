Sony has added in one fell swoop approximately 10 new games to try for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premiumwithin the Trial program that is part of the benefits of the highest tier of the subscription service, but users don’t seem to be satisfied.
The protest, which has emerged on social media and in particular on the subReddit dedicated to PlayStation Plus, is based above all on the fact that, in most cases, it is a question of games of rather small size or quite unknown, some of which were already previously present in the Essential or Extra catalogue.
In this case, these are some of the games in question:
These are not very well-known titles, although this does not affect their quality, which in some cases is even high.
A protest that makes a certain sense
The fact is that, according to several users, it makes little sense to lock the demos of these titles behind the paywall of the highest and most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus.
The controversy actually makes sense: using free trials as an additional benefit of the highest tier of Sony’s subscription service should presuppose the use of high appeal games for this service, able to make everyone perceive the value of this additional perk.
The addition of indie titles, which are not very popular, could have a value that is more difficult to understand for the mass audience, in addition to not working particularly well for promote little-known titles which might find better answers in the “liberalization” of the demos or in their movement to the lower tiers of the subscription.
For this reason, who says that such trials should be included in PlayStation Plus? Essential and Extra It’s not necessarily a disparaging nonsense about the games in question, but it could be an interesting point.
