Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus games for October 2024 during tonight’s State of Play broadcast, pre-empting the usual leak.

With apologies to bilbil-kun, then, next month PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play the excellent Dead Space remake and a couple of other games, starting on 1st October and running until 4th November.

Dead Space Remake (PS5)

WWE 2K24 (PS4, PS5)

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (PS4, PS5)

Eurogamer plays the Dead Space remake.

In other PlayStation Plus news, The Last of Us Part 1 will join the PlayStation Plus catalog this Thursday 26th September, ahead of the franchise’s annual The Last of Us day.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Dino Crisis will be added to the PS Plus Classics catalog later this year.

“A fine piece of craft and a sumptuous reworking of the setting,” wrote Edwin Evans-Thirlwell in Eurogamer’s Dead Space remake review. “The results can be compelling, but make sure you play the 2008 game first.”

