Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus games for October 2024 during tonight’s State of Play broadcast, pre-empting the usual leak.
With apologies to bilbil-kun, then, next month PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play the excellent Dead Space remake and a couple of other games, starting on 1st October and running until 4th November.
- Dead Space Remake (PS5)
- WWE 2K24 (PS4, PS5)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (PS4, PS5)
In other PlayStation Plus news, The Last of Us Part 1 will join the PlayStation Plus catalog this Thursday 26th September, ahead of the franchise’s annual The Last of Us day.
Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Dino Crisis will be added to the PS Plus Classics catalog later this year.
“A fine piece of craft and a sumptuous reworking of the setting,” wrote Edwin Evans-Thirlwell in Eurogamer’s Dead Space remake review. “The results can be compelling, but make sure you play the 2008 game first.”
For a full list of games available on Sony’s subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.
#PlayStation #games #October #confirmed
Leave a Reply