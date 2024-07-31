With August just a few hours away, PlayStation has finally revealed the list of titles that will be part of the selection of PlayStation Plus Essentials for the next few days. This time we find a great selection, with a fantastic independent gameand a LEGO adventure that Star Wars fans can’t afford to miss.

Starting next August 6th, and until September 2ndall PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users with any PlayStation Plus subscription will be able to download the following three titles:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | PS4, PS5

“Experience all nine Star Wars films in a brand-new LEGO title like no other. Experience fun-filled adventures, outrageous humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Do you want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? A Rebel, a Bounty Hunter or a Droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from across the galaxy. Whether on land or in space, you’ll be able to try out a variety of vehicles. Travel at lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE Fighters with Resistance X-wings – the ultimate LEGO Star Wars experience.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach | PS4, PS5

“Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment of Steel Wool Games’ family-friendly horror games. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped one night at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt by the characters from the reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s – and the horrifying new threats that await him.”

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS4

“Uncover the mysteries of a destroyed kingdom in this dark fantasy 2D action RPG. Journey through the sprawling and hauntingly beautiful Land’s End. Traverse a sunken forest, a polluted and sealed underground cavern, and a grand castle. Formidable bosses will gladly wait to take your life at the slightest opportunity. Defeat these powerful opponents and free them from their impending curse to recruit them as allies. Overcome the challenges ahead and seek the truth with powerful knights at your side.”

Remember, These three titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essentials users between August 6 and August 6 and September 2. In related news, PlayStation VR2 price drops. Bungie lays off over 200 employees.

Author’s Note:

From this selection, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights This is the game that draws the most attention. This is a metroidvania that has positioned itself as one of the most interesting adventures of recent years, to the point that many already consider it one of the best exponents of its genre.

Via: PlayStation Blog