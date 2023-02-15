PlayStation announced that during these days the PlayStation Plus Game Festival will be in force, which will include offers and activities for subscribers to PS Plus, Extra and Deluxe.

Those who are affiliated with PS Plus Extra and Deluxe will be able to enjoy more titles that come to their catalog. Among them are very popular proposals such as Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Borderlands 3. But they will not be the only games available.

As we mentioned before there will be activities for PS Plus members. From this February 15 to 24, you can obtain digital collectibles, join tournaments and get exclusive double discounts.

The latter are in select popular games from the PS Store. These activities will still be available to non-subscribers. PS Plus Deluxe members will be able to try God of War Ragnarok for three hours.

At the PlayStation Plus Game Festival the PS Stars program will have special items. These include the ‘Gaming Festival Group Favor’ digital collectibles upon registration for the campaign; and ‘A PlayStation Plus Gift’ when playing any title.

Starting February 21st, the ‘A Gift From The Past’ collectible can still be obtained after visiting the ‘Welcome to the Forbidden West’ campaign in Horizon Forbidden West (PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members only).

What other games will be at the PlayStation Plus Game Festival?

The full list of games accompanying the PlayStation Plus Game Festival, including the ones mentioned above, is as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

The Quarry (PS4/PS5)

resident evil 7 Biohazard (PS4)

Outriders (PS4/PS5)

scarlet nexus (PS4/PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)

tekken 7 (PS4)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

lost sphear (PS4)

I am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Deluxe (Classics)

The Legend of Dragon (PS1)

Wild Arms 2 (PS1)

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

Other activities at the PlayStation Plus Game Festival are double discounts for PS Plus members, which still apply from February 14 to 25; in this link You can check these discounts.

There’s also the online multiplayer weekend, which will be open from February 18-19. So players will be able to face each other online without a subscription to PlayStation Plus. To the above we must add a contest.

In this you can win a Sony Bravia XR OLED 55A75K TV, a Dolby Atmos HT-A5000 sound bar and Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise canceling headphones.

To participate you must visit the website from PlayStation and answer three questions from PS Plus; will be open until 11:59 p.m. local time on February 24.

