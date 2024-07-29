There Availability of new games It should then start from Tuesday 6 August, which would be the first Tuesday of the month, always according to the mechanism consolidated by Sony.

As always, there is no absolute certainty that the communication will take place at that exact moment, but as per PlayStation’s standard behavior regarding communications on the Essential tier, the July 31st at 5:30 pm the official communication should take place.

We are now very close to the announcement of the “Free” games for August Of PlayStation Plus Essential allowing us to predict when the communication will take place with date and time, according to the classic modus operandi now consolidated by Sony: the announcement should arrive on Wednesday 31 July, at 17:30.

What new PS Plus games will be coming in August?

This is all we can say at the moment: there is very little time left, considering that it is the day after tomorrow, so stay tuned to watch the announcement live, which could also be preceded by some leaks.

PS Plus, July 2024 Games

For now, we still don’t have any previews on what could be the games of august of PlayStation Plus.

In fact, there have been no previous announcements of any releases planned within the catalog for the next month, and it is always very difficult to try to speculate on this.

The performance of PlayStation Plus Essential games is somewhat unpredictable, although they generally feature titles of considerable interest, although recently there have been some offerings that are perhaps a little subdued.

In the meantime, we remind you of the PlayStation Plus Essential games for July, which will still be redeemable by subscribers until August 6, so you still have a few days to download Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us.