Sony has announced February 2021’s PlayStation Plus titles.

PlayStation 5-exclusive Destruction AllStars launches as a free PS Plus game on Tuesday 2nd February. This is the vehicle combat game developed by Lucid that was once a PS5 launch title.

There’s a new Destruction AllStars-focused State of Play video, below, that goes into detail:

Here’s the official blurb on Destruction AllStars:

“Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game. Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game. “

Also hitting PS Plus on 2nd February is Remedy’s Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4), and Concrete Genie (PS4).

Destruction AllStars is available on PlayStation Plus until Monday, 5th April, Sony said. Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are available until Monday, 1st March.

You’ve got until Monday, 1st February to download January’s PS Plus games: Maneater (PS5 only), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall.