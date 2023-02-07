It is the first Tuesday of the month and therefore i free games for ps5 and ps4 of the PlayStation Plus Of February 2023 they will be available during the day for all Essential, Extra and Premium tier subscribers, who will be able to redeem them and add them to their digital library.

In case you missed the official announcement from Sony, this month’s free games for PS Plus subscribers are:

Evil Dead: The Game – PS5 and PS4

OlliOlliWorld – PS5 and PS4

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – PS5 and PS4

Mafia: Definitive Edition – PS4

OlliOlli World is the third installment of the Roll7 series that mixes platform and skateboard. In the game we will visit Radland, a true skate paradise full of levels with multiple paths and opportunities to pull off the best tricks and crazy combos, in an attempt to become a skate god and reach the Gnarvana. To find out more here is our review of OlliOlli World.

Evil Dead: The Game is a multiplayer cooperative and PvP game that is based on the original films of the Evil Dead saga (La Casa in Italia) and the Ash vs Evil Dead series. Players will be able to take on the role of Ash Williams and his friends or hunt him down as a villain, with gameplay mechanics similar to Dead by Daylight in some ways. Here is our review of Evil Dead: The Game.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light is the maxi expansion of Bungie’s MMO released in 2020. The Guardians will have to contend with a dark power sprung from an ancient pyramid ship on Europa, the frozen satellite of Jupiter. Awaiting them new challenges, enemies and the power of stasis, originating from the Darkness. To find out more here is our review of Destiny 2: Beyond the Light.

Last but not least, Mafia: Definitive Edition is the remake of the first chapter of the series. We will therefore once again play the role of Tommy Angelo to climb the ranks of the Salieri mafia family in the era of prohibition. Here is our review of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Will you be downloading the February 2023 PlayStation Plus free PS5 and PS4 games? Let us know in the comments below.