As widely expected, Sony today officially announced i PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium, which will be downloadable during the month of February 2023.

February 2023 Plus Games List

PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available for free from Tuesday 7 February 2023until Monday, March 6, 2023, when they will make way for the free games of March 2023. You then have a few more days to claim and keep the free games of January 2023.

Let’s see in detail the free games of February 2023:

OlliOlli World is a skateboard-based platformer set in the world of Radlandia, where you have to try to become the gods of skateboarding, crazy track after crazy track. “Make your way through a whimsical fantasy world, complete missions and challenges, and meet new faces along the way. Customize every aspect of your character, from looks to tricks to style, and navigate explorable levels equipped with multiple paths, offering dozens of opportunities to express your creativity. Challenge the rest of the world in Leagues or compete against friends in battles to the last trick in one of the millions of shareable levels. For more information, we invite you to read our review of OlliOlli World

Mafia Definitive Edition is the remake of Mafia, which takes up the original and modernizes it above all in its appearance, while maintaining its gameplay. It is one of the reference points for operations of this kind, because it is not limited to simply updating the graphics, but goes deeper, thus acquiring its own autonomy.

Image of Mafia: Definitive Edition

For more information, read our review of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Evil Dead: The Game puts us in the role of Ash Williams or one of his friends, for a cooperative experience comparable to Dead by Daylight, in which players must explore, loot and face their fears as they search for the objects needed to close the portal between the two worlds.

Beyond the LightFinally, it expands Destiny 2 by adding new content to the base game. “A new power has arisen from the ancient pyramid ship on the frozen frontier of Europa. A dark empire has risen beneath its surface. Join the other Guardians in Destiny 2: Beyond Light and destroy the empire, even if it means having to wield the ‘Darkness.”