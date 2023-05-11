A few hours after the official announcement of the games arriving in the catalog reserved for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May 2023Sony has updated the list and removed one of the titles in question. It’s about Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town for PS4.

At the moment the reasons for this change are not clear, nor do we know if the game will eventually be made available to subscribers at a later time. What is certain at this point is that he will not be among those arriving on Tuesday 16 May.

This is not the first case by the way. In fact, the same happened with Sayonara Wild Hearts, initially included in the announcement of the games arriving on PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2023, only to be removed later. It is also worth noting that the Annapurna title is still not part of the Sony service catalog.

Below you will find the updated list of the PlayStation Plus Extra games of May 2023, which are now 18, 22 in total if you also count the classics of the Premium tier: