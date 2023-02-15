The Play Station Plus Extras and Premiums it is the first opponent of the very competitive Xbox Game Pass (even if Microsoft itself points out a defect) and its permanence on the market is determined by the continuous addition of unmissable titles in its collection. They should arrive later this month big titles.

According to a reliable leaker, Billbil-kunthe following games will be appearing on February 21:

Horizon Forbidden West is certainly the most exciting and least intuitive name: just one year after the publication of the mammoth title by Guerrilla Games, Play Station Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will finally be able to get their hands on the sequel to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn. Find the review here.

Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s famous RPG, is the second title on our list. Released in 2021, it was appreciated by critics and the public for the combat system that combines the classic use of weapons with the telekinetic powers of the protagonists. You can find our review here.

Another prominent title is without a doubt Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The survival horror that is part of one of the most popular sagas ever in the world of video games is one of those titles that you absolutely cannot miss. Here you will find our opinion on the game.

Last (but not least) of the titles ready to arrive at the end of the month is Borderlands 3. The FPS appreciated for its single player campaign and extremely fun gameplay makes room in the library of many players. And here is our review!