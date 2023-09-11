The announcement of the games of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium September 2023 is scheduled for this week, but as usual billbil-kun he jumped the gun and revealed it in advance part of the new line-up of PS5 and PS4 games arriving in the catalog this month via the pages of the dealabs portal, which we report below:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Civilization 6

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Unpacking

As we can see, the list includes some very popular games, such as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the remake of the prequel to NieR: Automata and originally released in Japan in 2010. Civilization 6 also represents an excellent addition to the catalog for strategic enthusiasts or even for those who simply want to get closer to the genre.