The announcement of the games of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium September 2023 is scheduled for this week, but as usual billbil-kun he jumped the gun and revealed it in advance part of the new line-up of PS5 and PS4 games arriving in the catalog this month via the pages of the dealabs portal, which we report below:
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Civilization 6
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Unpacking
As we can see, the list includes some very popular games, such as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the remake of the prequel to NieR: Automata and originally released in Japan in 2010. Civilization 6 also represents an excellent addition to the catalog for strategic enthusiasts or even for those who simply want to get closer to the genre.
The full line-up will be announced this week
In any case, let’s remember that the above is just a small taste of what will be the complete list of the new additions of the PlayStation Plus Extra, which as we explained to you in a previous piece of news will be officially revealed by Sony on Wednesday 13 September.
That said, what do you think of the first games of September’s PlayStation Plus Extra revealed by billbil-kun? Are there any that particularly interest you or that you have already played and would recommend to other players? Let us know in the comments.
