Thanks to a leak we could be certain of the video game which will be released by February 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Among them stands out Horizon Forbidden West and Borderlands 3.

And in fact, they are a very good list of prestigious titles that many in the PlayStation community will enjoy. Among them are the following titles:

Horizon Forbidden West – PlayStation exclusive

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn brings us back to the jacket Aloy, who will take an exciting journey through the West Horizon to stop a plague that destroys the earth.

It is an open world action-adventure RPG. It is also an exclusive title for PlayStation. It was an installment developed by Guerrilla Games and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Horizon Forbidden West is a title that could reach the service only one year after its release.

scarlet nexus

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

It is an action RPG that has a unique atmosphere and a different art style. It was developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Tose, but published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It had the release in 2021 for various platforms.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

A horror shooter like all of the saga. We will be able to see the marriage of Ethan Winters and Mia.

The girl has been missing for years, which is why Ethan decides to go looking for her in Louisiana. However, in finding her, she will also slowly unravel a lurid mystery.

Borderlands 3

Another shooter, but in the first person. This installment will take us to Pandora, a new planet where we will look for treasures. It was released in 2019 and was developed by Gearbox Software and distributed by 2K Games for various platforms.

It was the long-awaited sequel to his saga and it did not disappoint its community.

These titles could officially join PlayStation Plus Extra starting February 21, 2023.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

PlayStation Subscriptions:

Essential

Monthly: $6.99

Quarterly: $16.99

Annual: $39.99

Extra

Monthly: $10.49

Quarterly: $27.99

Annual: $66.99

Deluxe

Monthly: $11.99

Quarterly: $31.99

Annual: $76.99

