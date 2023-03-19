Marvel’s Avengers will no longer be part of the catalog of PS5 and PS4 games reserved for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums from March 31, 2023about six months after the end of official support, set for September 30th.

The date of the removal from the PS Plus Extra also coincides with the one set by Crystal Dynamics for the launch of the 2.8 update which will make changes to the balance and eliminate purchases with premium currencies, converting the remaining credits of the players into useful resources.

In any case, we remind you that the title will remain playable, both in single and in multiplayer, even after the date of September 30, 2023. Official support from the developers will simply end on that date.

In addition to Marvel’s Avengers, nine other games left the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in March, including WWE 2K22 and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. On the other hand, new games will be made available to subscribers on Tuesday 21 March, including Tchia, the promising open world adventure with tropical settings by Awaceb.