Accurately track games that are set to be phased out of the catalog PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium It is never easy, considering that the situation can vary, but based on what is reported on the Store we can already identify in the meantime 9 Games Leaving the Catalog in Octoberat least for now.
It may not be a definitive list, considering that other games are often added to those starting during the month and it is still early to make an accurate assessment, but in the meantime we are already at a significant quota, so it is likely that the picture of the titles coming out is quite complete.
Here is the list of games that should leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of October 2024, according to what is reported in the “Last Chance to Play” section:
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Gotham Knights
- LittleBigPlanet3
- Dragon Quest XI
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Toukiden Kiwami
- The Evil Within
Dragon Quest Escape
This is a significant amount of various Dragon Quest games, and according to some users, as reported on the ResetEra forum, Dragon Quest Heroes 2 could also be added to these, which also seems to be destined to leave the catalog, but we are waiting for any confirmation.
The abandonment of LittleBigPlanet 3 is rather curious, given that it is a game from PlayStation Studios, specifically from Media Molecule, but Sony has already demonstrated in the past how these events can happen, given that not even first-party games are safe from being abandoned from the catalog dedicated to subscribers.
In the meantime, we remind you of the new September games announced last week and available from today, in the usual rotation that characterizes the trend of the lineups of this type of subscription service.
