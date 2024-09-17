Accurately track games that are set to be phased out of the catalog PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium It is never easy, considering that the situation can vary, but based on what is reported on the Store we can already identify in the meantime 9 Games Leaving the Catalog in Octoberat least for now.

It may not be a definitive list, considering that other games are often added to those starting during the month and it is still early to make an accurate assessment, but in the meantime we are already at a significant quota, so it is likely that the picture of the titles coming out is quite complete.

Here is the list of games that should leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of October 2024, according to what is reported in the “Last Chance to Play” section: