As we previously reported for Xbox Game Pass, a calculation also arrives regarding the total value Of all the games proposed on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during 2023which reaches a notable price reaching around $8,000.

In recent days we have seen that all the games added to Game Pass during 2023 have reached the value of around 9,000 dollars and, apparently, the price of the catalog offered by PlayStation Plus Premium, or the maximum tier of the competing subscription from part of Sony, comes close.

Even in this case we have not precisely verified the pricebut we rely on what has been reported by WccfTech, although the calculations in these cases are always rather questionable, given the frequent price changes.