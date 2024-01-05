As we previously reported for Xbox Game Pass, a calculation also arrives regarding the total value Of all the games proposed on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during 2023which reaches a notable price reaching around $8,000.
In recent days we have seen that all the games added to Game Pass during 2023 have reached the value of around 9,000 dollars and, apparently, the price of the catalog offered by PlayStation Plus Premium, or the maximum tier of the competing subscription from part of Sony, comes close.
Even in this case we have not precisely verified the pricebut we rely on what has been reported by WccfTech, although the calculations in these cases are always rather questionable, given the frequent price changes.
A very rough calculation
Considering that PlayStation Plus does not offer day one launches like Game Pass does, its games are more prone to price drops, but the value calculated in this case seems to concern standard prices “of list“.
The overall calculation of the games offered by PlayStation Plus Extra, which also includes the Essential titles whose total value in 2023 had already been reported previously, would thus be around the $7,500.
Adding the approximate value of 46 classics present in the Premium catalogue, the latter would reach around 8,000 dollars, which also demonstrates how, from an essentially monetary point of view, the maximum tier of the Plus perhaps does not represent an investment with a great return compared to the Extra.
The Extra catalog proposed 205 games in the catalogue during 2023, with another 46 if we consider the Premium tier.
#PlayStation #Extra #Premium #games #offered #remarkable
Leave a Reply