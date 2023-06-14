They were officially announced by Sony i PS5 and PS4 games that subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums will be able to download at no additional cost in the month of June 2023to be precise starting from 20 June.

After the rich list of titles added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in May 2023, the new update will first include Far Cry 6, the latest chapter in Ubisoft’s shooter series, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, brilliant scrolling beat ’em up from Tribute Games.

We will then have Rogue Legacy 2 for PS5 and PS4, as well as the classic Killzone Liberation for PSP, but Soulstice (PS5), Tacoma (PS4), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4), Killing Floor 2 will also be part of the June line-up (PS4) and the full trial version of WWE 2K23 (PS4).

here is thecomplete list of the games arriving this month:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Encryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

WWE2K23 Full Trial (PS4)

Far Cry 6 takes us to the fictional archipelago of Yara, dominated by force and violence by the tyrant Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). Under the command of a young guerrilla, Dani Rojas, we will have the task of liberating the island, but to do so it will be necessary to unify all the rebel forces under a single flag. We will make it?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is instead the latest tie-in dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: a retro-style scrolling fighting game, developed by the experts at Tribute Games (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game), which gives a nod to the Konami classics to deliver us a renewed, colorful and hilarious formula, especially in cooperative.

Rogue Legacy 2 debuts directly in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, as just announced, while Inscryption is a real indie gem created by the visionary genius of Daniel Mullins.

Soulstice is the latest action RPG signed by the Italian team Reply Game Studios and catapults us into a dark fantasy world, grappling with hordes of dangerous creatures to face as a warrior who shares the souls of two sisters, Briar and Lute. Tacoma is instead the latest, fascinating adventure from the authors of Gone Home.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is, for the moment, the latest chapter in the action RPG saga developed by Eidos Montreal, set in a futuristic world full of violent contrasts between normal and “augmented” people, while Killing Floor 2 is the shooter based of zombies by Tripwire Interactive.