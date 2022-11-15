From today the new ones games for PS5 and PS4 from PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums from November 2022 are available to all subscribers to the two subscription tiers of Sony’s service. Also this month we are faced with a certainly abundant line-up, which includes 20 titles. Indeed even more, if we consider that the remastered collections of Kingdom Hearts include more games within them.
If you missed Sony’s official announcement, here’s the list of games coming to PS5 and PS4 in November 2022. Let’s start with the new additions for subscribers to PS Plus Extras and Premiums:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
- chorus | PS4, PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
- The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
- Onee Chanbara Origin| PS4
Below are the new classics for subscribers to Playstation Plus Premiumthis month all themed Ratchet & Clank:
- Ratchet & Clank (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Going Commandos (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
As we can see this month PS Plus Extra subscribers can buy up Kingdom Hearts and play all the chapters of the series, including the spin-offs. We also find a great classic like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in the Special Edition version, while if you prefer multiplayer titles, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint could be for you.
For Premium subscribers instead we find the five classics of the Ratchet & Clank series promised by Sony a few weeks ago to celebrate the brand’s twentieth anniversary. For the occasion, a free DLC for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was also made available.
