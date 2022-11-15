From today the new ones games for PS5 and PS4 from PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums from November 2022 are available to all subscribers to the two subscription tiers of Sony’s service. Also this month we are faced with a certainly abundant line-up, which includes 20 titles. Indeed even more, if we consider that the remastered collections of Kingdom Hearts include more games within them.

If you missed Sony’s official announcement, here’s the list of games coming to PS5 and PS4 in November 2022. Let’s start with the new additions for subscribers to PS Plus Extras and Premiums:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

chorus | PS4, PS5

What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

Onee Chanbara Origin| PS4

Below are the new classics for subscribers to Playstation Plus Premiumthis month all themed Ratchet & Clank:

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commandos (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Playstation Plus logo

As we can see this month PS Plus Extra subscribers can buy up Kingdom Hearts and play all the chapters of the series, including the spin-offs. We also find a great classic like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in the Special Edition version, while if you prefer multiplayer titles, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint could be for you.

For Premium subscribers instead we find the five classics of the Ratchet & Clank series promised by Sony a few weeks ago to celebrate the brand’s twentieth anniversary. For the occasion, a free DLC for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was also made available.

What do you think of the news of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of November 2022? Let us know in the comments below.