The new ones games for PS5 and PS4 Of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums Of March 2023 are available from today to all subscribers. This month, the Sony service catalog is enriched with 17 titles, including Tchia and Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves.

Below is the list of all PS5 and PS4 games available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in March 2023:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

Below are the March 2023 news from the catalog of classic games for PS5 and PS4 for PlayStation Plus Premium members:

Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1

Bee Academy 2 | PSP

Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP

As we can see this is a really good line-up. Among the most interesting novelties we find Tchia, the open world adventure with tropical settings by Awaceb (here is our review) which will be on PS Plus right at launch and Ghostwire Tokyo the first-person action by Tango Gameworks set in a Tokyo invaded by demons (our review).

Also excellent additions are Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Life is Strange 2. For lovers of Japanese role-playing games we find Final Fantasy Type-0 HD and Neo: The World Ends with You.

What do you think of the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games added in March 2023? Is there any that you are particularly interested in or that you would recommend to other players? Let us know in the comments.