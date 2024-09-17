As per usual, the following are now available: PS4 and PS5 games of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Septemberwith 2D and 3D platform adventure The Plucky Squire leading the lineup of new additions this month.

In total we are talking about 13 gamesnine of which are for the Extra catalog and the remaining four are PlayStation VR2 titles and classics for Premium subscribers. Remember that, unlike the games given away through the Essential tier, those listed below will be available as long as they remain available in the service catalog. The permanence times are variable, usually no less than six months, but in some cases the times are shorter or longer.