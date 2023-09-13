Sony has announced what the PS4 and PS5 games which will be added to the subscription range catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to September 2023 . As always, subscribers will be able to download and play all the titles listed without incurring additional costs. All games will be available starting Thursday 19 September 2023.

Some of the most relevant titles

The PS Plus catalog is growing

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a revised and corrected version of NieR Replicant, prequel to NieR Automata. “The protagonist is a good-hearted young man who lives in a remote village. To save his sister Yonah, seriously ill from Necrography, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, in search of the “Sealed Verses”.” Nothing is as always in this little jewel by Yoko Taro.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim it is a Japanese role-playing game of the highest quality, according to some even the best of recent years, equipped as it is with a complex and compelling plot that mixes the events of a large group of characters, active on different timelines. If you missed it when it came out, now is the right time to catch up on it and understand why it became such a cult game.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the latest chapter in the acclaimed 4X strategy series in which you must guide a civilization from its foundation, all the way to deep space. It is a multifaceted and intriguing title that allows you to select dozens of leaders, build hundreds of units and play as you prefer, achieving the type of victory you desire.