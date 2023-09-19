The catalog included with subscriptions PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium today it expands with the arrival of new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of September 2023 , now available to all subscribers to the Sony service. If you missed the original announcement from Sony, here’s the full list:

A line-up in the name of Japan

NieR Replicant

This month’s line-up is also quite varied and should suit the tastes of many players and in particular those of Japanese-style games. In fact, among the additions we find NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…, the remake of the prequel to NieR: Automata, originally released in 2010 in Japan, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, an RPG with a deep, complex and compelling plot. Among the Premium classics we find some titles from Square Enix’s Star Ocean series and Dragon’s Crown Pro, the improved version of Vanillaware’s Beat ’em up.

What do you think of this month’s PlayStation Plus and Extra news, are there any games that particularly interest you? Let us know in the comments below.