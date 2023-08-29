The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums updated this morning to welcome Sea of ​​Stars And two new trial versions.

Sea of ​​Stars really needs no introduction by now. It is one of the most interesting games to come in this rich 2023 and the stellar votes of the international press (excuse the pun) only confirm the potential of the JRPG by Sabotage Studios which takes its inspiration from the great classics of the genre, such as Chrono Trigger and the old Final Fantasy, while introducing innovative dynamics at the same time.

The game is available today on PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and as mentioned at the beginning, since its launch it has been included in the PlayStation Plus catalog for Extra and Premium tier subscribers, as well as in the PC and Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft.