According to TrueTrophies statistics, based on approximately three million users, In July there was a big drop in players on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: the titles in the catalogue recorded a -48.67% compared to June, despite the quality of the contents introduced.

An apparently inexplicable event, if we consider that this month has seen the arrival of popular products such as Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, No More Heroes 3 and more, for a total of nine games to which we must also add some important PlayStation classics.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, in particular, has seen a +1171% increase in active users after the introduction of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the catalog, yet as things stand, the July line-up has turned out to be that of the Third weakest month of the year until now.