According to TrueTrophies statistics, based on approximately three million users, In July there was a big drop in players on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: the titles in the catalogue recorded a -48.67% compared to June, despite the quality of the contents introduced.
An apparently inexplicable event, if we consider that this month has seen the arrival of popular products such as Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, No More Heroes 3 and more, for a total of nine games to which we must also add some important PlayStation classics.
Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, in particular, has seen a +1171% increase in active users after the introduction of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the catalog, yet as things stand, the July line-up has turned out to be that of the Third weakest month of the year until now.
What happened?
There are some clarifications to be made regarding what was found: in June, some PS4 and PS5 games linked to the Days of Play promotion arrived which enriched the catalogue in a particular way, and excluding them the drop would settle at around 19% on a monthly basis.
That said, as things stand, the classification compiled by TrueTrophies regarding the number of active players on titles in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium line-ups is as follows:
- June 2024 (Top game: Police Simulator Patrol Officers)
- April 2024 (Top game: Dave the Diver)
- May 2024 (Top game: Red Dead Redemption 2)
- March 2024 (Top game: Marvel’s Midnight Suns)
- July 2024 (Top game: Remnant 2)
- January 2024 (Top game: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands)
- February 2024 (Top game: Foamstars)
