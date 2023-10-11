The most important games had already been revealed by the timely leak of the last few days, but some other and further details are added to those. In any case, this is the official list of games arriving in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog starting from Tuesday 17 October.

As scheduled, Sony today announced i PS5 and PS4 games coming soon to the catalogue PlayStation Extra and Premium to October 2023 with a total of 11 titles for the Extra tier plus 4 classic titles for the Premium tier.

The banner of the Plus Extra and Premium games of October 2023

This is a good order, which stands out for some absolutely important games, which also belong to quite different genres. Among the most important we find Gotham Knightsthe cooperative action game under the DC Comics license which is therefore simultaneously present on both PlayStation Plus and Game Pass, which should help to significantly revive the active population in the game.

Also not to be missed Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. The ZA/UM game is probably one of the best written RPGs among those released in recent years, so much so that many have bothered classics such as Planescape: Torment as a term of comparison for the quality of the story and dialogues in the title in question, which stands out also due to the setting and very particular choices in the role structure.

Elite Dangerous is also a game not to be missed: the space simulation by Frontier Developments and David Braben represents the worthy sequel to a truly historic series for video games, evolved and in-depth in a notable way in every sector.

We also remind you that 16 games will be removed from the catalog during October 2023, while the PlayStation Plus Essential titles for October 2023 have already been available for a week.