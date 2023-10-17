The new ones PS5 and PS4 games scheduled for October 2023 in the subscription tier catalog PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium I am available from todayTuesday 17 October, bringing a nice dose of news among the playable titles of users who have one of the higher Sony Plus subscriptions.
The titles for October 2023 were announced last week and explored further in our dedicated column. So let’s remember what we’re talking about lists of new games below.
PS5 and PS4 games – PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:
- Gotham Knights – PS5
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut – PS4, PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – PS4, PS5
- Alien Isolation – PS4
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – PS4
- Outlast 2 – PS4
- Elite Dangerous – PS4
- Far: Changing Tides – PS4, PS5
- Gungrave GORE
- Eldest Souls – PS4, PS5
- Röki – PS4, PS5
Games classics – PlayStation Premium:
- Tekken 6 | PS4, PS5
- Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PS4, PS5
- Ape Escape Academy | PS4, PS5
- IQ Final | PS4, PS5
Very diversified experiences
This is a very interesting mandate, which counts the arrival of among the most prominent titles Gotham Knightsa cooperative action game licensed by DC Comics set in the Batman and the Great universe Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. The ZA/UM game is an RPG characterized by a notable level of writing, as well as a very particular setting and choices in the role-playing structure.
We also remind you that during October 2023 16 games are removed from the catalogue, while the PlayStation Plus Essential titles for October 2023 are already available from the beginning of the month.
