The new ones PS5 and PS4 games scheduled for October 2023 in the subscription tier catalog PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium I am available from todayTuesday 17 October, bringing a nice dose of news among the playable titles of users who have one of the higher Sony Plus subscriptions.

The titles for October 2023 were announced last week and explored further in our dedicated column. So let’s remember what we’re talking about lists of new games below.

PS5 and PS4 games – PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Gotham Knights – PS5

Disco Elysium The Final Cut – PS4, PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – PS4, PS5

Alien Isolation – PS4

Dead Island Definitive Edition – PS4

Outlast 2 – PS4

Elite Dangerous – PS4

Far: Changing Tides – PS4, PS5

Gungrave GORE

Eldest Souls – PS4, PS5

Röki – PS4, PS5

Games classics – PlayStation Premium: