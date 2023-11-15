Sony has announced the PS5 and PS4 games arriving in the catalog reserved for Extra and Premium level PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2023.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On | PS4

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | PS4

Superliminal | PS4, PS5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | PS4, PS5

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi | PS4

Grandia | PS4, PS5 (Classic, Premium only)

Jet Moto | PS4, PS5 (Classic, Premium only)

Up | PS4, PS5 (Classic, Premium only)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4/PS5 (Classic, Premium only)

It is certainly pleasing that the Japanese company continues to bring games to the PS Plus catalog since day oneas happened precisely with the interesting Teardown, a frenetic sandbox by Tuxedo Labs. However the general quality of the selection of November is causing a bit of discussion on social media, and there is an increasing number of expressions from users who say they are not happy to pay the extra subscription to obtain products of this type.

Teardown Thunderous crashes in Teardown Characterized by afully destructible setting, Teardown is available from today in the PlayStation Plus catalog reserved for Extra and Premium level users. In the game we will have the opportunity to drive various vehicles and knock down walls, create explosions and chaos in our spectacular demolition work.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and its spectacular fights Extended and enriched version of the Capcom action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen invites us to explore a large open world with its remastered graphics, choosing our character from nine different classes and facing the adventure in the company of three allies controlled by CPU, the powerful Pawns.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost On Lethal clash between an RX78 and a Zaku in Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost On Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost On is a two-against-two competitive multiplayer that draws on the roster of numerous television series dedicated to the white Mobile Suit to give us the transposition of an exciting arcade experience full of robots.

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, a first-person battle with zombies Remastered edition of the zombie action game by Techland, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition includes the base game and all the DLCs published subsequently, thus giving us a particularly rich and interesting package, which will see us face hordes of ferocious zombies while we are on the tropical island of Banoi, intent on giving ourselves a holiday that will irremediably turn into a nightmare.

Superliminal The fascinating scenarios of Superliminal A puzzle game based on optical illusions and perspective, Superliminal puts us face to face with a series of puzzles that we can only solve by thinking outside the box and opening our minds to any eventuality, even the most unlikely. Trapped in a sort of dream, in order to wake up we will have to find the way out that hides behind yet another enigma…

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising A combat sequence in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Set in the same world as Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG in which we will hunt for treasures among the runic ruins, but we will also find lethal dangers and creatures waiting for us that will try to attack us, and from which we will have to defend ourselves within the of a fast and spectacular combat system.