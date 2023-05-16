As per program May 2023Sony makes available today others PS5 and PS4 games in the subscription catalog PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiumsthus expanding the pool of titles for subscribers to its services in the tiers above Essential.

So let’s see the list of games available from todayTuesday, May 16, 2023, based on the two different progressive subscription tiers:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS4

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Here is the list of PlayStation Plus Premium games:

Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

We remind you that PS Plus Premium subscribers can benefit from all the contents provided for PS Plus Extra, while both already contain the benefits connected to the Essential tier, of which we have previously seen the free games of May 2023.

Among the innovations launched with this mandate, we particularly point out Humanity, whose review we published in the past few hours.