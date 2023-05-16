As per program May 2023Sony makes available today others PS5 and PS4 games in the subscription catalog PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiumsthus expanding the pool of titles for subscribers to its services in the tiers above Essential.
So let’s see the list of games available from todayTuesday, May 16, 2023, based on the two different progressive subscription tiers:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
- Humanity – PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 – PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 – PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4
- Thymesia – PS4
- Rain World – PS4
- Lake – PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles – PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4
Here is the list of PlayStation Plus Premium games:
- Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
We remind you that PS Plus Premium subscribers can benefit from all the contents provided for PS Plus Extra, while both already contain the benefits connected to the Essential tier, of which we have previously seen the free games of May 2023.
Among the innovations launched with this mandate, we particularly point out Humanity, whose review we published in the past few hours.
