PlayStation has confirmed the games available to subscribers of PS Plus Extras and PlayStation Plus Premium for the month of May 2023 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. They will be available from May 16th. Let’s see the complete list of Extra games:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
- Humanity – PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 – PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 – PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4
- Thymesia – PS4
- Rain World – PS4
- Lake – PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles – PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4
- Soundfall – PS4, PS5
Here is the list of PlayStation Plus Premium games:
- Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
As always, remember that PS Plus Premium subscribers can enjoy all the benefits of PS Plus Extra (as well as those of Essential).
tell us, what do you think of PS Plus Extra and Premium games revealed for May 2023?
