PlayStation has confirmed the games available to subscribers of PS Plus Extras and PlayStation Plus Premium for the month of May 2023 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. They will be available from May 16th. Let’s see the complete list of Extra games:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS4

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Soundfall – PS4, PS5

Here is the list of PlayStation Plus Premium games:

Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

As always, remember that PS Plus Premium subscribers can enjoy all the benefits of PS Plus Extra (as well as those of Essential).

